UN: At least 127 civilians killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since ceasefire

At least 127 civilians have been killed in Israeli army attacks inside Lebanon since the ceasefire nearly a year ago, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.



The Commission called for an investigation and for the ceasefire to be respected.



Spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan told a press briefing in Geneva: “Nearly a year after Lebanon and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, we continue to witness an escalation in attacks by the Israeli army.”



He added: “This has resulted in civilian deaths and the destruction of civilian targets in Lebanon, along with worrying threats of broader and more intense attacks.”



He noted that the figure includes only the deaths the Commission has been able to verify through its rigorous methodology, stressing that the real number may be higher.