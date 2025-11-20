News
Shows
Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope's big arrival
News Bulletin Reports
20-11-2025 | 12:54
Schools out, banks closed: Lebanon gears up for the Pope's big arrival
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Lebanon will observe a broad shutdown early next week as the country prepares for the Pope’s historic visit.
All public and private schools and universities will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, along with banks, government ministries, public institutions and municipalities nationwide.
Authorities also announced that official paperwork and administrative services will be suspended throughout the two-day period.
In Beirut, most shops are expected to close from Monday at 3 p.m. until Tuesday at 1 p.m. to ease expected traffic congestion in the capital. Retail businesses outside the city, however, will operate normally.
Supermarkets, pharmacies and bakeries will remain open, and ATMs will continue to function.
Meanwhile, media outlets — including those in the wider media sector — said they will operate at full capacity to cover the high-profile visit.
Nouh Zaiter, one of Lebanon’s most wanted, taken into custody—the details
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
