News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine says Russian forces make progress in frontline city of Bakhmut
World
2023-03-30 | 04:03
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Ukraine says Russian forces make progress in frontline city of Bakhmut
Russian forces have had some success in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian military officials said, adding that their fighters were still holding on in a months-long battle in which both sides have suffered heavy casualties.
In southern Ukraine, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief said there had been a significant build-up in the number of troops in the region of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant and it could no longer be protected.
The mining city of Bakhmut and surrounding towns in the eastern industrial region of Donetsk have been the focal point of assault for much of the 13-month-long invasion by Russia of neighboring Ukraine.
"Enemy forces had a degree of success in their actions aimed at storming the city of Bakhmut," the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said in a regular report late on Wednesday.
"Our defenders are holding the city and are repelling numerous enemy attacks."
The average number of daily Russian attacks on the front line reported by Ukraine's general staff has declined for four straight weeks since the beginning of March, to 69 in the past seven days from 124 in the week of March 1-7. Just 57 attacks were reported on Wednesday.
Reuters journalists near the front west of Bakhmut and further north also reported a notable decline in the intensity of Russian attacks last week.
Russian officials say their forces are still capturing ground in street-by-street fighting inside Bakhmut.
Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.
The Zaporizhzhia power station was captured by Russian troops in the opening weeks of the war a year ago and attempts to reduce fighting and shelling around it have failed despite fears of a nuclear disaster.
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on a repeat visit to the plant on Wednesday, told Russian reporters there had been a "significant increase" in the number of troops in the region.
"It is obvious that military activity is increasing in this whole region. So the plant can't be protected," he said.
A recording of the briefing was made available to Reuters.
Grossi said he was putting aside plans for a security zone around the plant so he could propose specific protection measures acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine.
The plant was a prized part of Ukraine's energy network and accounted for about 20% of national power generation before the invasion. It has not produced any electricity since September, when the last of its six reactors was taken offline.
The IAEA has had monitors stationed at the plant since September, when Grossi travelled to the facility as fears of a potential nuclear accident mounted.
Russian forces shelled towns in central Zaporizhzhia region, including the contested center of Hulyaipole, the Ukrainian general staff said.
Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov, who has served in the military, said that while the offensive on Bakhmut remained intense, "the conclusion is that Russian troops are beginning to rush about from place to place".
"It now appears that the enemy has shifted its focus to the city itself - that is where the heaviest fighting is now taking place," Zhdanov said in a YouTube video.
Another Ukrainian military analyst, Roman Svitan, who is also a colonel in the Ukrainian reserves, said the situation in Bakhmut has stabilised and the Ukrainians' main task there, to destroy Russian forces, was being fulfilled.
Ukraine's deputy defense minister, Hanna Malyar, said in a social media post that while losses were inevitable "the enemy's losses are many times greater".
The Ukrainian military also said there was renewed shelling of Kherson city in the south, along with other towns on the west bank of the Dnipro River that bisects the country.
The Ukrainian air force destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber, it said. Rocket and artillery in the past 24 hours struck two areas of concentration of Russian forces, an ammunition depot and two fuel depots, it said.
What Russia has called a "special military operation" to reduce a threat to its own security has killed thousands of troops on both sides, tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and displaced millions. The invasion also shook the global economy and disrupted international relations.
Britain, the United States and European allies of Ukraine have provided it with weapons and money, describing the invasion as an imperial-style land grab by Russia.
Reuters
World
Ukraine
Russia
Forces
Progress
Bakhmut
War
Attack
Military
Next
Euro, dollar steady as bank fears recede, inflation in focus
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-25
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia attacks along Ukraine front
World
2023-03-25
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia attacks along Ukraine front
0
World
2023-03-23
Russian missiles batter Ukraine, but Bakhmut offensive stalling, say military experts
World
2023-03-23
Russian missiles batter Ukraine, but Bakhmut offensive stalling, say military experts
0
World
2023-03-07
Ukraine vows to defend Bakhmut as Russian forces try to storm it
World
2023-03-07
Ukraine vows to defend Bakhmut as Russian forces try to storm it
0
World
2023-02-28
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
World
2023-02-28
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:16
Drax shares fall after its project misses out on UK carbon cash
World
07:16
Drax shares fall after its project misses out on UK carbon cash
0
World
07:13
Sterling set for biggest monthly gain vs dollar since November
World
07:13
Sterling set for biggest monthly gain vs dollar since November
0
World
07:02
World Court to rule on Iran-US frozen assets claim
World
07:02
World Court to rule on Iran-US frozen assets claim
0
World
06:55
Raiffeisen slams 'morally arrogant' critics as eyes Russia spin-off
World
06:55
Raiffeisen slams 'morally arrogant' critics as eyes Russia spin-off
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:36
US prosecutors move to drop Libor case against ex-SocGen bankers
World
04:36
US prosecutors move to drop Libor case against ex-SocGen bankers
0
Lebanon Economy
06:45
EU grants €60 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities
Lebanon Economy
06:45
EU grants €60 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities
0
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:59
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
Lebanon Economy
09:59
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
2
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
3
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
4
Lebanon News
08:52
Lebanon’s Public institutions to close on Good Friday and Easter
Lebanon News
08:52
Lebanon’s Public institutions to close on Good Friday and Easter
5
Press Highlights
04:53
Jumblatt proposes moderate candidates for Lebanese presidency
Press Highlights
04:53
Jumblatt proposes moderate candidates for Lebanese presidency
6
Lebanon News
10:35
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:35
EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon
7
Variety
04:32
L'Oréal Paris honors ten pioneering Lebanese women
Variety
04:32
L'Oréal Paris honors ten pioneering Lebanese women
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store