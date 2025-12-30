News
Lebanon's FM calls for balanced ties with Iran based on sovereignty
Lebanon News
30-12-2025 | 09:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's FM calls for balanced ties with Iran based on sovereignty
Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji stressed the importance of building balanced relations with Iran, grounded in respect for Lebanon's sovereignty and independence, in a message responding to a holiday greeting from his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, marking Christmas and the start of 2026.
In his message, Rajji said peace and prosperity are what Lebanon, Iran, and the wider region urgently need, calling for the opening of a new chapter in relations between the two countries.
He reaffirmed Lebanon's desire to establish a sincere and transparent dialogue that helps rebuild trust with Iran, emphasizing that any relationship should be based on a constructive approach and mutual respect between states.
Rajji also underlined that bilateral cooperation must take place exclusively between the two governments and their legitimate institutions, in a way that safeguards the sovereignty and independence of both countries and serves the well-being of the Lebanese and Iranian peoples.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
FM
Youssef Rajji
Ties
Iran
Sovereignty
