Artificial Intelligence arms race: The future of warfare
World
2023-03-30 | 10:31
Artificial Intelligence arms race: The future of warfare
Armies will be equipped with advanced technologies that rely on artificial intelligence (AI) to make them more effective in the future. Countries like Russia and China are investing heavily in AI for military purposes, and experts believe it will soon play a crucial role in global conflicts.
One such example is the development of autonomous robots and drones. These machines are trained to participate in battle and can search for targets independently. Russia has been vocal about its plans to prioritize the use of AI in its military strategy, with President Vladimir Putin once stating that whoever becomes a leader in AI will become the ruler of the world.
But it's not just Russia that's racing to develop AI-based weapons. China is also investing in advanced technologies for military use, particularly in the field of autonomous weapons and AI-powered armies.
These weapons are capable of changing the field of battle in conflict zones.
Furthermore, Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 drones have been used by Ukraine, which can take off, fly and land autonomously without human control.
Russia has also sent the URAN-9 combat vehicles to Ukraine, which can detect, identify, and track targets automatically. In addition, they have used Lantset drones designed to attack tanks.
The use of AI has also been a turning point in the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan had many Israeli-designed drones, which played a crucial role in the conflict.
However, the German Foreign Minister recently pointed out, "We are currently in the midst of an AI arms race; that is the reality we have to deal with."
Thus, AI's military applications are advancing rapidly and have the potential to reshape global conflict in the future.
Breaking Headlines
World
News Bulletin Reports
Artificial Intelligence
Arms
Arms Race
Warfare
Russia
China
US
Ukraine
War
Attack
0
World
11:28
Tech Leaders sound alarm: AI development must be regulated now
World
11:28
Tech Leaders sound alarm: AI development must be regulated now
0
World
10:48
Sweden less sure it will join NATO by July - TT
World
10:48
Sweden less sure it will join NATO by July - TT
0
World
07:16
Drax shares fall after its project misses out on UK carbon cash
World
07:16
Drax shares fall after its project misses out on UK carbon cash
0
World
07:13
Sterling set for biggest monthly gain vs dollar since November
World
07:13
Sterling set for biggest monthly gain vs dollar since November
0
Middle East
2023-03-12
Iraqi PM promises action to tackle crippling climate change
Middle East
2023-03-12
Iraqi PM promises action to tackle crippling climate change
0
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-10
Will Mikati call for a new Cabinet session?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-10
Will Mikati call for a new Cabinet session?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-29
When will Lebanon start extracting oil and gas?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-29
When will Lebanon start extracting oil and gas?
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:34
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf
Lebanon News
11:34
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf
2
Lebanon News
09:27
CMA CGM offers to take over Lebanon’s postal service
Lebanon News
09:27
CMA CGM offers to take over Lebanon’s postal service
3
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
4
Variety
04:32
L'Oréal Paris honors ten pioneering Lebanese women
Variety
04:32
L'Oréal Paris honors ten pioneering Lebanese women
5
Press Highlights
04:53
Jumblatt proposes moderate candidates for Lebanese presidency
Press Highlights
04:53
Jumblatt proposes moderate candidates for Lebanese presidency
6
Lebanon Economy
09:49
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
Lebanon Economy
09:49
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
7
Press Highlights
06:58
Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election
Press Highlights
06:58
Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election
8
Lebanon News
06:09
Public sector salaries will be withdrawn at a rate of LBP 60,000: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:09
Public sector salaries will be withdrawn at a rate of LBP 60,000: LBCI sources
