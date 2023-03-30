Artificial Intelligence arms race: The future of warfare

2023-03-30 | 10:31
Artificial Intelligence arms race: The future of warfare
Artificial Intelligence arms race: The future of warfare

Armies will be equipped with advanced technologies that rely on artificial intelligence (AI) to make them more effective in the future. Countries like Russia and China are investing heavily in AI for military purposes, and experts believe it will soon play a crucial role in global conflicts.

One such example is the development of autonomous robots and drones. These machines are trained to participate in battle and can search for targets independently. Russia has been vocal about its plans to prioritize the use of AI in its military strategy, with President Vladimir Putin once stating that whoever becomes a leader in AI will become the ruler of the world.

But it's not just Russia that's racing to develop AI-based weapons. China is also investing in advanced technologies for military use, particularly in the field of autonomous weapons and AI-powered armies.

These weapons are capable of changing the field of battle in conflict zones.

Furthermore, Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 drones have been used by Ukraine, which can take off, fly and land autonomously without human control.

Russia has also sent the URAN-9 combat vehicles to Ukraine, which can detect, identify, and track targets automatically. In addition, they have used Lantset drones designed to attack tanks.

The use of AI has also been a turning point in the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan had many Israeli-designed drones, which played a crucial role in the conflict.

However, the German Foreign Minister recently pointed out, "We are currently in the midst of an AI arms race; that is the reality we have to deal with."

 Thus, AI's military applications are advancing rapidly and have the potential to reshape global conflict in the future.

