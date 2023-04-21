Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx

World
2023-04-21 | 08:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Eastern EU farmers fume over Ukraine grain influx

Angel Vukodinov fumes over the piles of unsold sunflower seeds in his granary in central Bulgaria. Like other farmers in eastern EU nations, he blames an influx of Ukrainian grain for the mess.

The European Union has allowed Ukraine to export agricultural goods through the bloc after Russia's invasion disrupted the country's traditional Black Sea shipping lanes last year.

Farmers in eastern EU states have protested in recent months, saying the move saturated the market and led to a massive drop in prices in their countries.

In response, the EU has offered financial aid for farmers impacted by the influx.

"We have nothing against the Ukrainian people... But the compensation offered by the EU for our losses is a joke," said Vukodinov, 61, who has been a farmer for more than 30 years in the central Bulgarian town of Saedinenie.

Following protests, authorities in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia announced over the past week that they would temporarily ban Ukrainian grains, though goods are still allowed to transit through amid EU talks to find a solution.

Following Russia's Black Sea blockade last year, EU member states agreed to import certain products from Ukraine without quantitative restrictions and customs inspection.

The goods were destined for Africa and the Middle East, but they got stuck, partially due to logistical problems, including the poor infrastructure in Bulgaria.

"The granaries are full, there is no market at all, no demand for any farm produce... on top of the price dumping," said Danka Marincheshka, production chief at Vukodinov's family farm.

- 'Unfair to us'
 
Bulgarian farming ministry data show that some 940,000 tons of Ukrainian sunflower seeds were imported into the EU's poorest member last year, or half of Ukraine's total sunflower seeds exports to the bloc.

Neighboring Romania came second with nearly 360,000 tons.

"Romanian and EU authorities were unfair to us, because, contrary to what they promised, a big part of the grain, which was due to only transit Romania, was left here," said Florentin Bercu, a Romanian union representative.

The sunflower seeds market in Bulgaria has become "oversaturated," said Marin Iliev, management board member of the Plovdiv Union of Grain Producers.

"Nobody cared to notice what was happening. So these streams that started trickling in became full-flowing rivers, the market overflowed and prices tumbled down," the farmer added.

Prices had topped some 870 euros ($950) per ton in March 2022, right after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but have since fallen to around 360 euros per ton, which does not cover production expenses including increased fertilizer prices, according to Iliev.

- 'Aristocracy of big farmers' -
 
Nikolay Valkanov, director of the Sofia-based think-tank InteliAgro, however, accused an "aristocracy of big farmers" of holding the country "hostage" by not selling produce last year while hoping for prices to go up.

"The average price of Ukrainian sunflower seeds sold in Bulgaria last year was $690 per ton. You tell me if these are dumping prices. Why didn't the Bulgarian farmers sell back then?" he told AFP.

Faced with protests and roadblocks by farmers over the past months, the European Commission offered in February a 56-million-euro package for farmers.

This week, Brussels added an extra 100 million euros of support and proposed emergency measures to ensure grain could enter Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria only for export.

So far no permanent solution has been found with more discussions to be held in the coming days.  

"Brussels is trying to contain the row but the uncertainty continues," Iliev, the Bulgarian farmer, said. "What would reassure us is for solidarity corridors to remain solidarity corridors in practice."
 
AFP

World

Farmers

Europe

EU

East

Fume

Over

Ukraine

Grain

Influx

LBCI Next
Poland resumes transit of Ukrainian grain
Brazil's Lula pursues diplomatic comeback in Portugal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Explainer: Why have some EU countries banned Ukraine grain imports?

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

500 Global spreads its wings across the Caucasus and Eastern Europe, via Tbilisi

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

World Bank chief says Western European countries need to help fund Ukraine reconstruction

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:09

US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank

LBCI
World
08:50

Every breath a struggle, as air pollution harms health in Thailand

LBCI
World
08:49

Poland resumes transit of Ukrainian grain

LBCI
World
08:38

Brazil's Lula pursues diplomatic comeback in Portugal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-06

Rockets fired from Gaza raise tension as Passover begins

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

What we learned from the Chinese military drills around Taiwan

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

AWS and Microsoft in UK crosshairs as Ofcom mulls cloud services market investigation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
03:06

Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud

LBCI
Variety
07:32

Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:42

Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling

LBCI
Variety
07:16

UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app