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Ali al-Taher hills: Between military confrontation and surrender scenario
News Bulletin Reports
13-08-2026 | 12:55
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Ali al-Taher hills: Between military confrontation and surrender scenario
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The Ali al-Taher hill range, which contains tunnels that Israel says are being used by Hezbollah and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps personnel, is nearing a potential confrontation.
According to the Israeli outlet Walla, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir are pushing to launch an operation there targeting the hill area and its tunnels.
The decision to carry out the operation was made despite Washington’s warnings about its potential impact on direct negotiations with Lebanon, as well as similar messages from Lebanon.
This comes as reports revealed that Iran has also conveyed threats of retaliation to the United States, in an attempt to establish a new equation similar to the “Dahieh-for-northern settlements” equation.
Eyal Zamir introduced precise adjustments to the operational plans prepared by the Northern Command for the Ali al-Taher operation, taking into account the area’s complex terrain and the regional political pressures facing Israel.
While Israeli security sources claim that Hezbollah members have been killed inside the Ali al-Taher tunnels due to the siege imposed on them and shortages of food and supplies, intelligence and security officials say there is no indication that the Hezbollah and Iranian Revolutionary Guard personnel who have held out intend to surrender.
Despite this, Israel has prepared a scenario in which these individuals would emerge from the tunnels carrying white flags, in which case they would not be killed but instead transferred to Israel for interrogation.
As it has become clear that the Ali al-Taher area is facing either a military confrontation or surrender, reports about Britain, Italy, Switzerland and Indonesia participating in a committee to monitor the framework agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel appear to be inaccurate.
According to Tel Aviv, the dispute remains over which party will be responsible for verifying the Lebanese army’s activities and overseeing efforts to ensure Hezbollah’s disarmament in areas from which the Israeli army withdraws.
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