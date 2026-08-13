Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Currently, 46 countries are contributing troops to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), with a total force strength of 7,494 personnel.



UNIFIL was deployed to southern Lebanon under United Nations Security Council Resolution 425 in 1978 and was later reinforced under Resolution 1701 in 2006. The question is: How do countries participate in this force?



The United Nations does not force any country to participate. Countries willing to take part volunteer based on their political readiness to deploy troops to the concerned region.



In this context, France’s presence in UNIFIL stands out, based on historical interests, while the European presence is also significant. Participation also depends on the military and logistical capabilities of contributing countries and the suitability of their units for the required mission.



The process of forming, managing and financing the force falls under the responsibility of the United Nations. The host country, such as Lebanon, must approve the presence of the force and its mandate and is informed of the countries participating.



When Lebanon and Israel signed the framework agreement under U.S. sponsorship, a committee was expected to be established to monitor the implementation mechanism on the ground, particularly regarding the pilot zones.



More than a month and a half has passed since the agreement was signed, and the committee has yet to be formed.



The dispute centers on which countries will take part in the monitoring mission. Several reports have circulated regarding the countries being considered.



The latest, according to Reuters, mentioned a list of four countries: Italy, which is part of UNIFIL; Indonesia, which is part of UNIFIL; Britain, which assists the Lebanese army, most notably through border observation towers; and Switzerland, which has members in the truce monitoring mission with Israel.



Official Lebanese sources denied the existence of such a list. However, Italy is reportedly among the countries that neither Lebanon nor Israel objects to, and Azerbaijan has also been mentioned as a possible participant.



Information indicates that Lebanon has not yet officially contacted any country, as it has not decided on the nature of the force it wants: whether it would operate within the framework of the United Nations and the preservation of Security Council Resolution 1701, under U.S. sponsorship, or as a new European force.



So far, Tel Aviv has rejected any role for the United Nations and does not want to assign the monitoring mission to any country.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be waiting until after the Israeli elections in October to make his decision, based on the belief that taking a tougher stance toward Lebanon could help him gain support among residents of northern Israel.



This comes despite Washington’s efforts to find a solution that satisfies both sides.



As part of this hardline approach, Tel Aviv has rejected any discussion of a French role in any force. Meanwhile, Paris believes its presence in southern Lebanon will remain, either through the United Nations Security Council or the European Union.



Between a committee whose structure and mandate remain unclear and an international force operating under the United Nations umbrella, the picture is still uncertain. What is clear, however, is that any country participating would do so based on its own decision and willingness.



Therefore, before asking which country will come to southern Lebanon, there is a more important question that still has no answer: Under which framework will it come, and what exactly will its mission be?



The answer currently lies with the Lebanese state, which is expected to define its requests through an official government decision.