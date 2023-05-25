News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
24
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
24
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
One dead, two unconscious after stabbing, shooting incident in Japan
World
2023-05-25 | 06:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
One dead, two unconscious after stabbing, shooting incident in Japan
One woman was killed and two people were unconscious after a shooting and stabbing incident in rural Japan on Thursday, with the perpetrator having barricaded himself inside a building, media reported.
Few details were immediately available about the incident, in which a man dressed in camouflage stabbed a woman with a knife and shot what appeared to be a hunting rifle, NHK national television said.
Two police officers were unconscious and an additional person was injured, NHK added. It was not immediately clear whether the woman who died was killed with a knife or the gun, or how the other people were injured.
Crimes involving guns are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and anyone seeking to own a gun must go through a rigorous process before a license is granted.
Reuters
World
Japan
Shooting
Rare
Stabbing
Gun
License
Required
Next
Researchers find Israeli-made spyware deployed across Armenia
Taiwan says software problems delaying new F-16 deliveries
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-07
Texas mall shooting prompts Biden to renew call for gun control
World
2023-05-07
Texas mall shooting prompts Biden to renew call for gun control
0
World
2023-05-24
China says NATO's plan for Japan office not welcomed in Asia-Pacific
World
2023-05-24
China says NATO's plan for Japan office not welcomed in Asia-Pacific
0
World
2023-05-24
Japan won't join NATO, but local office considered, PM Kishida says
World
2023-05-24
Japan won't join NATO, but local office considered, PM Kishida says
0
World
2023-05-23
Chinese money pours into Japan-focused funds, triggering risk warnings
World
2023-05-23
Chinese money pours into Japan-focused funds, triggering risk warnings
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:01
Sri Lanka making good progress in debt restructuring talks
World
09:01
Sri Lanka making good progress in debt restructuring talks
0
World
08:58
North Korea constructing satellite launch pad with 'new urgency'
World
08:58
North Korea constructing satellite launch pad with 'new urgency'
0
World
08:54
Mexican president ramps up rhetoric, economic intervention as election nears
World
08:54
Mexican president ramps up rhetoric, economic intervention as election nears
0
World
08:49
Thailand air force says US has denied request to buy F-35 jets
World
08:49
Thailand air force says US has denied request to buy F-35 jets
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-05-07
12 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Turkey’s Hatay province
Middle East
2023-05-07
12 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Turkey’s Hatay province
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection
0
World
2023-04-25
UK court to hear Greenpeace challenge to oil, gas licensing round
World
2023-04-25
UK court to hear Greenpeace challenge to oil, gas licensing round
0
World
07:48
Vietnam demands Chinese ship leave its exclusive economic zone
World
07:48
Vietnam demands Chinese ship leave its exclusive economic zone
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:59
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
Lebanon News
03:59
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
2
Breaking Headlines
03:34
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
Breaking Headlines
03:34
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen
5
Lebanon News
03:17
Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams
Lebanon News
03:17
Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams
6
Lebanon Economy
10:25
Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement
Lebanon Economy
10:25
Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement
7
Lebanon News
03:55
Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured
Lebanon News
03:55
Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured
8
Middle East
02:37
Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile
Middle East
02:37
Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More