One dead, two unconscious after stabbing, shooting incident in Japan

World
2023-05-25 | 06:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
One dead, two unconscious after stabbing, shooting incident in Japan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
One dead, two unconscious after stabbing, shooting incident in Japan

One woman was killed and two people were unconscious after a shooting and stabbing incident in rural Japan on Thursday, with the perpetrator having barricaded himself inside a building, media reported.

Few details were immediately available about the incident, in which a man dressed in camouflage stabbed a woman with a knife and shot what appeared to be a hunting rifle, NHK national television said.
 
Two police officers were unconscious and an additional person was injured, NHK added. It was not immediately clear whether the woman who died was killed with a knife or the gun, or how the other people were injured.

Crimes involving guns are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and anyone seeking to own a gun must go through a rigorous process before a license is granted.
 

World

Japan

Shooting

Rare

Stabbing

Gun

License

Required

LBCI Next
Researchers find Israeli-made spyware deployed across Armenia
Taiwan says software problems delaying new F-16 deliveries
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-07

Texas mall shooting prompts Biden to renew call for gun control

LBCI
World
2023-05-24

China says NATO's plan for Japan office not welcomed in Asia-Pacific

LBCI
World
2023-05-24

Japan won't join NATO, but local office considered, PM Kishida says

LBCI
World
2023-05-23

Chinese money pours into Japan-focused funds, triggering risk warnings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:01

Sri Lanka making good progress in debt restructuring talks

LBCI
World
08:58

North Korea constructing satellite launch pad with 'new urgency'

LBCI
World
08:54

Mexican president ramps up rhetoric, economic intervention as election nears

LBCI
World
08:49

Thailand air force says US has denied request to buy F-35 jets

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-07

12 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Turkey’s Hatay province

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection

LBCI
World
2023-04-25

UK court to hear Greenpeace challenge to oil, gas licensing round

LBCI
World
07:48

Vietnam demands Chinese ship leave its exclusive economic zone

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:25

Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

LBCI
Middle East
02:37

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More