Saudi, US report better adherence to Sudan ceasefire by warring forces after days of fighting

World
2023-05-26 | 06:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi, US report better adherence to Sudan ceasefire by warring forces after days of fighting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saudi, US report better adherence to Sudan ceasefire by warring forces after days of fighting

Saudi Arabia and the US said Friday the warring sides in Sudan’s conflict are adhering better to a week-long ceasefire following days of sporadic fighting.

The truce, brokered by Riyadh and Washington, went into effect Monday, but fighting continued in Khartoum and the western Darfur region. Particularly intense clashes flared up on Wednesday, the two countries said in a joint statement.

The conflict in Sudan erupted in mid-April after months of escalating tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, a powerful paramilitary commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The conflict has killed at least 863 civilians, including at least 190 children, according to the most recent numbers from the Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate.

The week-long ceasefire is the seventh attempt at a truce after the others were violated.

A new cross-party committee tasked with monitoring potential violations observed Wednesday the “use of artillery and military aircraft and drones, credible reports of airstrikes, sustained fighting” in Khartoum and Darfur.
 
Amid the reported calm on Thursday, humanitarian missions were able on to deliver “urgently needed medical supplies to several locations in Sudan,” the joint statement said. Efforts were also underway to restore telecommunications services in the capital, Khartoum, and other areas of the country, it said.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned both parties of possible sanctions if the latest cease-fire was not adhered to.

The UN says More than a million Sudanese have been internally displaced, while some 300,000 have fled to neighboring countries. The conflict has pushed the East African country to the brink of collapse, with urban areas of Khartoum and its sister city Omdurman disintegrating into battlegrounds.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said late Thursday that the World Food Program has reached more than half a million people in nine states with food and nutrition support since restarting distributions about three weeks ago.

Riyadh and Washington called on the military and the RSF to continue to respect the cease-fire.
 

World

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

US

Report

Better

Adherence

Sudan

Ceasefire

Warning

Forces

Fighting

LBCI Next
One killed, 15 wounded in Russian attack on Ukrainian clinic
Oman says a prisoner swap between Belgium and Iran is underway
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-24

Clashes reported in Sudan's capital on second day of ceasefire deal

LBCI
World
2023-05-23

Sudan ceasefire in danger as fighting erupts

LBCI
World
2023-05-12

Sudan's rival forces agree to protect civilians but no ceasefire

LBCI
World
2023-05-11

Battles shake Sudan's capital, ceasefire talks reported to make progress

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:02

Japan unveils policy outline featuring childcare, no details on funding

LBCI
World
08:32

Russia says it carried out overnight strike on Ukrainian ammo depots – RIA

LBCI
World
08:20

Georgian billionaire wins $926 mln from Credit Suisse after fraud

LBCI
World
07:59

Sudan war spells more disaster for Darfur city on Chad border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-13

Sanctions loom over obstruction of Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-18

Academic year in public schools still suspended until further notice

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-24

UAE cabinet approves Emirates Investment Authority restructuring, appoints head

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:53

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

French judiciary's dilemma: The fate of Riad Salameh's extradition request

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More