Netanyahu says Australia 'poured oil on fire of antisemitism' before Sydney attack

14-12-2025 | 07:59
Netanyahu says Australia 'poured oil on fire of antisemitism' before Sydney attack
Netanyahu says Australia 'poured oil on fire of antisemitism' before Sydney attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Australia's government of having fueled antisemitism in the period leading up to Sunday's shooting in Sydney which targeted a Jewish celebration, killing 11 people.

"Three months ago I wrote to the Australian prime minister that your policy is pouring oil on the fire of antisemitism," he said, referring to a letter he sent to Anthony Albanese in August following Canberra's announcement that it would recognize Palestinian statehood.

"Antisemitism is a cancer that spreads when leaders are silent and do not act," Netanyahu added during a televised public address at an event in southern Israel.



AFP
 

