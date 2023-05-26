Russia says it carried out overnight strike on Ukrainian ammo depots – RIA

2023-05-26 | 08:32
Russia says it carried out overnight strike on Ukrainian ammo depots – RIA
Russia says it carried out overnight strike on Ukrainian ammo depots – RIA

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Friday that it carried out an overnight strike on Ukrainian ammunition depots, the RIA news agency reported.

"The target of the strike has been achieved. All designated facilities were hit," the defense ministry was quoted as saying.
 
 
 

