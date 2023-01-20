Sports

Former Tottenham defender Walkes dies aged 25

2023-01-20 | 05:39
1min
English defender and Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25, the Major League Soccer club said on Thursday.

Walkes died after being in a boating accident on waters in Miami on Wednesday as the club had arrived in Florida to begin a training camp for the pre-season, according to local media.

He began his career with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in July 2013. He played one match for the senior side, coming on as a substitute in the 80th minute in a 5–0 win against Gillingham in the League Cup in 2016.

Walkes later had successful spells at Portsmouth and Atlanta United before moving to Charlotte in 2022.

"Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch," club owner David Tepper said.

"He will be greatly missed by many, and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton's family during this heartbreaking time."

Reuters

