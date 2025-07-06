Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: Resistance will continue, Israel is the real problem

Lebanon News
06-07-2025 | 05:13
High views
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: Resistance will continue, Israel is the real problem
2min
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: Resistance will continue, Israel is the real problem

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said Sunday that the group would continue to confront Israel, describing armed resistance as a national duty that will not waver with time.

“In Lebanon, we face the Israeli enemy by defending our country and our resistance,” he said. “This defense will continue because we believe that liberation is a duty, no matter how long it takes.”

Qassem rejected any compromise with Israel, saying, “We cannot yield to aggression while we carry the responsibility of the martyrs, the wounded, the detainees, and their families.”

“Israel is the problem, not the resistance,” he added. “Resistance is part of the solution.”

He emphasized that Hezbollah will not be part of any effort to legitimize Israeli occupation in Lebanon or the region. “We reject normalization, and [...] we will continue, and we will resist.”

Qassem also voiced willingness for peace and reconstruction, saying, “We are ready for peace and to rebuild the country. We are an integral part of Lebanon’s peace and revival — but we are also prepared for confrontation and defense.”

He added that once the first phase of a ceasefire agreement is implemented, discussions on Lebanon’s national defense strategy can begin.

“Israeli threats will not push us to surrender or lay down our arms,” he declared.

