Lebanon's PM calls for full implementation of Taif Agreement, including arms control

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Sunday that restoring the authority of the Lebanese state requires completing and properly applying the Taif Agreement during a tour in the Rashaya region.



He pointed to key provisions that remain unfulfilled, including expanded administrative decentralization and balanced development across regions.



“Without these elements, stability in Lebanon cannot be achieved,” he said.



Salam also emphasized the need for all weapons to be under state control, noting that the issue has not been addressed since the Taif Agreement.