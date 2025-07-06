Lebanon's PM calls for full implementation of Taif Agreement, including arms control

Lebanon News
06-07-2025 | 05:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s PM calls for full implementation of Taif Agreement, including arms control
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's PM calls for full implementation of Taif Agreement, including arms control

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Sunday that restoring the authority of the Lebanese state requires completing and properly applying the Taif Agreement during a tour in the Rashaya region.

He pointed to key provisions that remain unfulfilled, including expanded administrative decentralization and balanced development across regions.

“Without these elements, stability in Lebanon cannot be achieved,” he said.

Salam also emphasized the need for all weapons to be under state control, noting that the issue has not been addressed since the Taif Agreement.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Taif Agreement

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: Resistance will continue, Israel is the real problem
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-13

On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

Aoun: Lebanon's path to peace begins with full implementation of UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

Former Iranian Minister calls for full Iranian control over Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-13

Lebanon's PM meets UK defense official, stresses need for full Israeli withdrawal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: Resistance will continue, Israel is the real problem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

US envoy Tom Barrack’s message to Lebanon: One country, one people, one army

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Lebanon's President tells UK Foreign Secretary Israeli occupation hinders state authority

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-30

Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-03

US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-10

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-13

Lebanon's Interior Minister oversees vote count in Tripoli after municipal elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Mufti, Syrian President dismiss Israeli claims over land swap deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

US envoy Tom Barrack’s message to Lebanon: One country, one people, one army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Lebanon's President tells UK Foreign Secretary Israeli occupation hinders state authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: Resistance will continue, Israel is the real problem

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Lebanon's PM calls for full implementation of Taif Agreement, including arms control

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21

Mediators tell Hamas new round of Gaza talks to begin in Doha: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More