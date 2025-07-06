Mediators tell Hamas new round of Gaza talks to begin in Doha: AFP

International mediators seeking to secure a ceasefire deal to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza have informed the Palestinian group that negotiations would resume on Sunday, a Palestinian official told AFP.



"Mediators informed Hamas that a new round of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel will begin in Doha today, Sunday," said the Palestinian official familiar with the negotiations and close to Hamas.



AFP



