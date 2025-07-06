Mediators tell Hamas new round of Gaza talks to begin in Doha: AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-07-2025 | 05:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mediators tell Hamas new round of Gaza talks to begin in Doha: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Mediators tell Hamas new round of Gaza talks to begin in Doha: AFP

International mediators seeking to secure a ceasefire deal to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza have informed the Palestinian group that negotiations would resume on Sunday, a Palestinian official told AFP.

"Mediators informed Hamas that a new round of indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel will begin in Doha today, Sunday," said the Palestinian official familiar with the negotiations and close to Hamas.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Mediators

Hamas

Doha

LBCI Next
Israeli delegation departs for Gaza talks in Doha: Public broadcaster
Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-09

Hamas met Gaza mediators this week, but 'no progress:' Sources tell AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-17

Hamas: New Gaza talks 'without any preconditions' underway in Doha

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-02

Hamas says ready to 'immediately' hold round of Gaza truce talks

LBCI
World News
2025-04-14

Next round of US-Iran talks to be held in Rome: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50

Israeli delegation departs for Gaza talks in Doha: Public broadcaster

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31

Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-05

Erdogan says asked Trump to intervene over shootings at Gaza aid centers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: Resistance will continue, Israel is the real problem

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-01

Over 170 charities call for end to deadly new Gaza aid distribution system

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50

Israeli delegation departs for Gaza talks in Doha: Public broadcaster

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Mufti, Syrian President dismiss Israeli claims over land swap deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

US envoy Tom Barrack’s message to Lebanon: One country, one people, one army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Lebanon's President tells UK Foreign Secretary Israeli occupation hinders state authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: Resistance will continue, Israel is the real problem

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Lebanon's PM calls for full implementation of Taif Agreement, including arms control

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21

Mediators tell Hamas new round of Gaza talks to begin in Doha: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More