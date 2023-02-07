Sports

Former Newcastle winger Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble

2023-02-07 | 04:32
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Former Newcastle winger Atsu pulled alive from Turkey earthquake rubble

Ghana international winger Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the earthquake that hit Turkey, the vice president of his club Hatayspor told media on Tuesday.

Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was reported missing in Turkey's Hatay province following the 7.8 magnitude quake that brought down thousands of buildings, killing some 5,000 people, in several Turkish and Syrian cities on Monday.
 
"Christian Atsu was pulled out injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble," club vice president Mustafa Ozak told Radyo Gol.
 
Atsu, 31, played in the Premier League for Newcastle United and Everton, on loan from Chelsea, and joined Hatayspor in September. He was last selected to play for Ghana in 2019, but has not officially retired from international football.
 
Ozat told BeIN Sports on Monday several players and officials had been rescued from the rubble.
 

Sports

Turkey

Syria

Earthquake

Magnitude

Former

Football

Player

Newcastle United

Winger

Ghana

International

Christian Atsu

Pulled

Under

Rubble

LBCI Next
Egyptian bodybuilder collects trash to fund his dream
Struggling Leeds United sack manager Marsch
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
10:15

UAE to allocate $100 mln for earthquake relief efforts in Syria, Turkey

LBCI
Middle East
07:20

Turkey-Syria earthquake search intensifies

LBCI
Middle East
05:58

UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children

LBCI
Middle East
04:52

Why was the Turkey-Syria earthquake so bad?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
07:42

NBA roundup: 7/2/23

LBCI
Sports
07:37

LeBron chasing wins, not record, teammates say

LBCI
Sports
07:33

Former heavyweight champion Joshua to return to ring in April

LBCI
Sports
07:11

Ancelotti says abuse of Vinicius Jr is problem for all Spanish football

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:02

Price of gasoline drops slightly

LBCI
World
2023-02-04

Russia may switch to Brent-based oil taxes – Kommersant

LBCI
Middle East
04:46

RPT Turkey's stock market extends sharp losses in aftermath of earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
06:45

Iran unveils an underground air force base

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app