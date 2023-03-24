Sports

Messi leads Argentina win over Panama in first game as world champions

2023-03-24 | 07:11
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Messi leads Argentina win over Panama in first game as world champions

Argentina beat Panama 2-0 in a friendly on Thursday with goals from Thiago Almada and Lionel Messi amid a festive atmosphere in their first game in front of their home fans after winning the World Cup in December.

Lionel Scaloni picked the same starting line-up from the World Cup final win over France as they looked dominant from the start, but could not break through the Panamanian defensive wall until late in the second half.
 
Atlanta United's Almada opened the scoring in the 79th minute with his first international goal after capitalizing on a rebound following a free kick by Messi that hit the left post.

Captain Messi finally got his 800th career goal and doubled the lead in the 89th minute with a brilliant free-kick that went into the top right corner to excite the more than 80,000 fans chanting his name at the Monumental Stadium.
 
"I always dreamed of this moment, to celebrate with you in my country Argentina, lifting the greatest thing that is the World Cup," Messi said at a post-match ceremony organized by the Argentine FA to celebrate the country's third World Cup title and first in 36 years.

"Let's keep doing what we are doing and enjoy this, because we have been waiting a long time to win it again. Let's enjoy the third star."

A tearful Scaloni added: "Eternal gratitude to these players. Football belongs to them, and without them we wouldn't have won the World Cup.

"Everyone who wears this shirt gives their all and sometimes the results don't come. But this time we got it and it's incredible," said the coach before a victory lap of players and families reminiscent of the one his team did 95 days ago at the Lusail Stadium.
 
Argentina will continue their World Cup winners' homecoming with a friendly against Curacao on Tuesday, while Panama face Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Nations League.
 

Sports

Lionel Messi

Argentina

International

Football

Panama

Game

World Cup

Champions

LBCI Next
Kane savors magic moment as he becomes England's top scorer
NBA roundup: 24/3/23
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-03-13

Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-02

France defender Varane retires from international football

LBCI
Variety
09:48

Huupe, a ‘smart’ basketball hoop startup, raises its game with $11M

LBCI
World
05:46

Inside Ukraine’s scramble for “game-changer” drone fleet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:54

Ukraine pushes for continued Russian Olympic exclusion

LBCI
Sports
07:15

WNBA-Tom Brady acquires ownership stake in Las Vegas Aces

LBCI
Sports
07:13

Kane savors magic moment as he becomes England's top scorer

LBCI
Sports
07:08

NBA roundup: 24/3/23

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-02

Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app