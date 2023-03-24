News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sports
Messi leads Argentina win over Panama in first game as world champions
2023-03-24 | 07:11
Share
2
min
Messi leads Argentina win over Panama in first game as world champions
Argentina beat Panama 2-0 in a friendly on Thursday with goals from Thiago Almada and Lionel Messi amid a festive atmosphere in their first game in front of their home fans after winning the World Cup in December.
Lionel Scaloni picked the same starting line-up from the World Cup final win over France as they looked dominant from the start, but could not break through the Panamanian defensive wall until late in the second half.
Atlanta United's Almada opened the scoring in the 79th minute with his first international goal after capitalizing on a rebound following a free kick by Messi that hit the left post.
Captain Messi finally got his 800th career goal and doubled the lead in the 89th minute with a brilliant free-kick that went into the top right corner to excite the more than 80,000 fans chanting his name at the Monumental Stadium.
"I always dreamed of this moment, to celebrate with you in my country Argentina, lifting the greatest thing that is the World Cup," Messi said at a post-match ceremony organized by the Argentine FA to celebrate the country's third World Cup title and first in 36 years.
"Let's keep doing what we are doing and enjoy this, because we have been waiting a long time to win it again. Let's enjoy the third star."
A tearful Scaloni added: "Eternal gratitude to these players. Football belongs to them, and without them we wouldn't have won the World Cup.
"Everyone who wears this shirt gives their all and sometimes the results don't come. But this time we got it and it's incredible," said the coach before a victory lap of players and families reminiscent of the one his team did 95 days ago at the Lusail Stadium.
Argentina will continue their World Cup winners' homecoming with a friendly against Curacao on Tuesday, while Panama face Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Nations League.
Reuters
Sports
Lionel Messi
Argentina
International
Football
Panama
Game
World Cup
Champions
Next
Kane savors magic moment as he becomes England's top scorer
NBA roundup: 24/3/23
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-03-13
Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship
Sports
2023-03-13
Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship
0
Sports
2023-02-02
France defender Varane retires from international football
Sports
2023-02-02
France defender Varane retires from international football
0
Variety
09:48
Huupe, a ‘smart’ basketball hoop startup, raises its game with $11M
Variety
09:48
Huupe, a ‘smart’ basketball hoop startup, raises its game with $11M
0
World
05:46
Inside Ukraine’s scramble for “game-changer” drone fleet
World
05:46
Inside Ukraine’s scramble for “game-changer” drone fleet
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:54
Ukraine pushes for continued Russian Olympic exclusion
World
08:54
Ukraine pushes for continued Russian Olympic exclusion
0
Sports
07:15
WNBA-Tom Brady acquires ownership stake in Las Vegas Aces
Sports
07:15
WNBA-Tom Brady acquires ownership stake in Las Vegas Aces
0
Sports
07:13
Kane savors magic moment as he becomes England's top scorer
Sports
07:13
Kane savors magic moment as he becomes England's top scorer
0
Sports
07:08
NBA roundup: 24/3/23
Sports
07:08
NBA roundup: 24/3/23
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-02
Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra
Variety
2023-01-02
Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations
2
Lebanon News
12:37
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:37
MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon
3
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
4
Lebanon News
03:17
Fuel prices plummet
Lebanon News
03:17
Fuel prices plummet
5
Lebanon Economy
14:00
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
Lebanon Economy
14:00
Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session
6
Variety
04:24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Variety
04:24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
7
Middle East
02:31
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
Middle East
02:31
US carries out air strikes in Syria after American contractor killed
8
Press Highlights
07:49
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
Press Highlights
07:49
Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store