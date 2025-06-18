The General Directorate of General Security has announced that, starting June 13, 2025, Arabs and foreigners whose residency permits—of any type (transit, annual, temporary, etc.)—have expired will be allowed to depart through Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport free of charge, without incurring late penalties and without the need to present a clearance from the Ministry of Labor for those holding work permits.



Their status will be regularized at the General Security Office at Rafic Hariri International Airport, provided they present proof of a travel ticket reservation in their name during the flight suspension period, with no measures taken against them.