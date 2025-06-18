Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties

Lebanon News
18-06-2025 | 03:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties

The General Directorate of General Security has announced that, starting June 13, 2025, Arabs and foreigners whose residency permits—of any type (transit, annual, temporary, etc.)—have expired will be allowed to depart through Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport free of charge, without incurring late penalties and without the need to present a clearance from the Ministry of Labor for those holding work permits.

Their status will be regularized at the General Security Office at Rafic Hariri International Airport, provided they present proof of a travel ticket reservation in their name during the flight suspension period, with no measures taken against them.

Lebanon News

General

Security

allows

departure

foreigners

expired

residency

without

penalties

LBCI Next
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL presence in the south
Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06

Lebanon's prison crisis: 83% of detainees remain without trial amid worsening conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

Aoun: Lebanon's path to peace begins with full implementation of UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-01

Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-12

Major General Abdallah receives Army Commander; stress importance of coordination between security agencies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

President Aoun awards UNIFIL commander Aroldo Lázaro the National Order of the Cedar

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to UNIFIL presence in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-26

Trump arrives at Pope Francis' funeral, stops by coffin: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-01

Morgan Ortagus, key figure on Lebanon's file, may step down as US deputy envoy to the Mideast — what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Qatar grants Lebanon aviation systems, public transport buses

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

MEA cancels June 18 flights to Baghdad due to Iraqi airspace closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

MEA adjusts flight schedules from Beirut to Jordan and Gulf region from June 18 to 20

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

MEA announces additional Paris flight for Thursday, June 19

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Public Works Ministry offers return options for Lebanese citizens stranded in Antalya

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

AI vs. AI: Cyber-attacks redraw battle lines in Iran-Israel war

LBCI
Middle East News
13:30

Iran armed forces urge evacuation of residents in major Israeli cities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More