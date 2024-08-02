News
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-02 | 02:30
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
On Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, the price of 95 octanes decreased by LBP 12,000, and the price of 98 octanes decreased by LBP 11,000. In addition, diesel prices dropped by LBP 16,000. However, the gas price remained stable.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,611,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,650,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,454,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 925,000
