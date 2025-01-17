Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, January 17, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 22,000, while diesel prices rose by LBP 26,000, with gas prices remaining stable.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,468,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,508,000

Diesel: LBP 1,380,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,080,000