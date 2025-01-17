Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2025-01-17 | 02:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, January 17, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 22,000, while diesel prices rose by LBP 26,000, with gas prices remaining stable.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,468,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,508,000
Diesel: LBP 1,380,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,080,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Pries

Lebanon

Gas

Gasoline

Former and acting BDL governors referred for investigation over embezzlement case
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-25

Fuel prices up in Lebanon; gas remains stable

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-19

Lebanon sees decrease in gasoline prices; increase in diesel prices

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-12

Decrease in gasoline prices, increase in diesel and gas prices in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-08

Lebanon reports decrease in gasoline prices and increase in diesel prices

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-14

Former and acting BDL governors referred for investigation over embezzlement case

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-14

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-12

Renewed optimism: Lebanon's political reforms spark Eurobond market revival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11

Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 2

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-07

Three Palestinians killed in the West Bank as Israel's military operations intensify

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15

Lebanon’s FM Bou Habib meets French and Belarusian Ambassadors, welcomes new UNFPA representative

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

UAE delegation in Beirut to arrange reopening of embassy after three-year closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-12

Lebanon's Civil Defense recovers bodies following Israeli strikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut amid key political developments in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Acting BDL governor Mansouri highlights economic progress, depositors' account plan, and call for government action

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Nizar Zakka from Baabda Palace: Austin Tice's mother and I will depart for Syria to meet with leadership for information

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More