Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-17 | 02:29
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
On Friday, January 17, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 22,000, while diesel prices rose by LBP 26,000, with gas prices remaining stable.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,468,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,508,000
Diesel: LBP 1,380,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,080,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Pries
Lebanon
Gas
Gasoline
Former and acting BDL governors referred for investigation over embezzlement case
Previous
Learn More