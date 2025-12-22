News
Sources to LBCI: Aoun hails financial gap law as cornerstone of economic reform
Lebanon Economy
22-12-2025 | 08:06
Sources to LBCI: Aoun hails financial gap law as cornerstone of economic reform
Sources informed LBCI that President Joseph Aoun has described the draft financial gap law as a critical piece of legislation and a key milestone in Lebanon's path toward economic reform.
Aoun considers the bill essential to addressing the deep financial losses that emerged from Lebanon's economic collapse and to laying the groundwork for restoring confidence in the financial system.
LBCI sources also said Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Karim Souaid has given strong backing to the proposed law, viewing it as a measure that achieves justice and fairness. Souaid described the bill as the best gift that could be offered to the Lebanese people.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
LBCI
Joseph Aoun
Financial
Gap
Law
Economic
Reform
