Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail

Lebanon News
29-09-2025 | 09:07
Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail
Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail

The investigative panel, headed by Judge Fadi Aridi, ordered on Monday the release of Roland Khoury, the General Manager of Casino du Liban, in exchange for a financial bail.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Casino du Liban

Roland Khoury

Bail

