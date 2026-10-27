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Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
27-10-2026 | 03:24
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Lebanon updates fuel prices
On Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 95- and 98-octane fuel prices fell by LBP 35,000, while diesel rose by LBP 12,000 and gas surged by LBP 51,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,651,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,669,000
- Diesel: LBP 2,576,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,545,000
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Lebanon sees slight drop in fuel prices
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