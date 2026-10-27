Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 95- and 98-octane fuel prices fell by LBP 35,000, while diesel rose by LBP 12,000 and gas surged by LBP 51,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,651,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,669,000



- Diesel: LBP 2,576,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,545,000