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Fuel prices drop in Lebanon as gas prices rise
Lebanon Economy
13-10-2026 | 02:19
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Fuel prices drop in Lebanon as gas prices rise
On Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the prices of 95 octane and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 7,000 each, while diesel dropped by LBP 25,000.
Meanwhile, the price of a gas canister increased by LBP 35,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,795,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,813,000
Diesel: LBP 2,589,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,418,000
Lebanon News
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