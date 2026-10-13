Fuel prices drop in Lebanon as gas prices rise

Lebanon Economy
13-10-2026 | 02:19
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Fuel prices drop in Lebanon as gas prices rise
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Fuel prices drop in Lebanon as gas prices rise

On Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the prices of 95 octane and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 7,000 each, while diesel dropped by LBP 25,000.
Meanwhile, the price of a gas canister increased by LBP 35,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,795,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,813,000
Diesel: LBP 2,589,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,418,000

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Fuel prices change across Lebanon
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