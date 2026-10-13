Fuel prices drop in Lebanon as gas prices rise

On Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the prices of 95 octane and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 7,000 each, while diesel dropped by LBP 25,000.

Meanwhile, the price of a gas canister increased by LBP 35,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,795,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,813,000

Diesel: LBP 2,589,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,418,000