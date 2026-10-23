Lebanon sees slight drop in fuel prices

On Friday, October 23, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 53,000, while diesel rose by LBP 1,000, and gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,686,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,704,000



- Diesel: LBP 2,564,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,494,000