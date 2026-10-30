Lebanon updates fuel prices

Lebanon Economy
30-10-2026 | 03:38
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Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Friday, October 30, 2026, 95- and 98-octane fuel prices fell by LBP 40,000, while diesel rose by LBP 32,000 and gas prices remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,611,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,629,000
- Diesel: LBP 2,608,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,545,000

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