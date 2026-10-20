Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices as gas prices rise

Lebanon Economy
20-10-2026 | 03:21
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Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices as gas prices rise
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Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices as gas prices rise

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, prices for 95-octane and 98-octane fuel fell by LBP 34,000, while diesel dropped by LBP 15,000. Meanwhile, the price of a gas canister increased by LBP 76,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,739,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,757,000
Diesel: LBP 2,563,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,494,000

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