Lebanon sees drop in fuel prices as gas prices rise

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, prices for 95-octane and 98-octane fuel fell by LBP 34,000, while diesel dropped by LBP 15,000. Meanwhile, the price of a gas canister increased by LBP 76,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,739,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,757,000

Diesel: LBP 2,563,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,494,000