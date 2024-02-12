Israeli operation in Rafah: Death toll of hundred Palestinians, two hostages released

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12 | 01:09
High views
Israeli operation in Rafah: Death toll of hundred Palestinians, two hostages released
Israeli operation in Rafah: Death toll of hundred Palestinians, two hostages released

The Ministry of Health in the Hamas government reported the killing of about a hundred people in an Israeli operation overnight in Rafah.

The Ministry announced on Monday morning that the Israeli operation, which led to the release of two hostages in Rafah, resulted in the death of "about a hundred martyrs."

In a statement, the Ministry indicated the death of "about a hundred martyrs, mostly children and women," in the Israeli forces' overnight attack on the city of Rafah, located in the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt.

