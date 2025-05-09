UN committee warns of 'another Nakba' in Palestinian territories

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-05-2025 | 13:27
High views
0min
UN committee warns of 'another Nakba' in Palestinian territories

The world could very well be witnessing "another Nakba," a United Nations committee warned Friday, referring to the mass displacement of Palestinians in the war that accompanied Israel's creation in 1948.

"Israel continues to inflict unimaginable suffering on the people living under its occupation, whilst rapidly expanding confiscation of land as part of its wider colonial aspirations," warned a U.N. Special Committee tasked with investigating Israeli practices affecting Palestinian human rights. "What we are witnessing could very well be another Nakba."

AFP
 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Nakba

United Nations

Palestinians

Gaza

Israel

Hamas met Gaza mediators this week, but 'no progress:' Sources tell AFP
Trump met with Israeli official on Thursday: Axios reports
