Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Israel fully endorses Trump's plan for Gaza aid: FM
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-05-2025 | 06:59
Israel fully endorses Trump's plan for Gaza aid: FM
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Sunday that Israel fully endorses U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza aid.
Trump recently repeated a U.S. pledge to help get food to Palestinians in Gaza. A U.S.-backed mechanism for getting aid into Gaza should take effect soon, Washington's envoy to Israel also said on Friday.
Reuters
