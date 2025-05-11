Israel fully endorses Trump's plan for Gaza aid: FM

11-05-2025 | 06:59
Israel fully endorses Trump&#39;s plan for Gaza aid: FM
Israel fully endorses Trump's plan for Gaza aid: FM

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Sunday that Israel fully endorses U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza aid.

Trump recently repeated a U.S. pledge to help get food to Palestinians in Gaza. A U.S.-backed mechanism for getting aid into Gaza should take effect soon, Washington's envoy to Israel also said on Friday.


Reuters
 
