Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike in Jabalia
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-01 | 04:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike in Jabalia
Gaza's civil defense agency said on Wednesday that an overnight Israeli airstrike targeting a house in Jabalia, in the territory's north, killed at least 15 people.
"Fifteen people were martyred, and more than 20 were injured in this massacre after midnight in a house where displaced people were living in the town of Jabalia," civil defense agency's spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP. The Israeli military, when contacted, said it was looking" into the reported strike.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Jabalia
Rescuers
Israel
Attack
Gaza Health Ministry says death toll rises to 45,553
Israel's claims of armed groups using Gaza hospitals are 'vague': UN report
