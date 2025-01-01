Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike in Jabalia

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-01 | 04:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike in Jabalia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike in Jabalia

Gaza's civil defense agency said on Wednesday that an overnight Israeli airstrike targeting a house in Jabalia, in the territory's north, killed at least 15 people.

"Fifteen people were martyred, and more than 20 were injured in this massacre after midnight in a house where displaced people were living in the town of Jabalia," civil defense agency's spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP. The Israeli military, when contacted, said it was looking" into the reported strike.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Jabalia

Rescuers

Israel

Attack

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry says death toll rises to 45,553
Israel's claims of armed groups using Gaza hospitals are 'vague': UN report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-15

Gaza rescuers say 18 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-11

Gaza rescuers say at least 22 killed in overnight Israel strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-29

Gaza Health Ministry says 44,363 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-10

Gaza rescuers say 13 children among 30 killed in two Israeli strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54

Gaza Health Ministry says death toll rises to 45,553

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31

Israel's claims of armed groups using Gaza hospitals are 'vague': UN report

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31

Gaza healthcare on 'brink of total collapse' due to Israeli strikes: UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-31

Palestinians bear scars of Israeli detention amid ceasefire push

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-25

Kenya police fire rubber bullets at youth protesters in Nairobi

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-11

Abou Faour to LBCI: Political selfishness hinders presidential progress, expects name discussions soon

LBCI
World News
08:21

Driver tried to hit 'as many people' as possible in New Orleans attack: Police says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

UNHCR reports over 30,000 fled Lebanon to Syria amid ongoing Israeli attacks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah tops the list: LBCI poll reveals top 5 local events of 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

LBCI sources: UAE sends the Lebanese embassy in Abu Dhabi formal request for extradition of Al-Qaradawi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah arms depot in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Khamenei says: Lebanon and Yemen are symbols of resistance and will prevail, predicts US will leave region 'humiliated'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:23

Syria leader meets senior Christian clerics: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
04:20

Iran to hold nuclear talks with three European power on January 13

LBCI
Middle East News
12:40

Israelis barred from World Indoor Bowls Championships

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More