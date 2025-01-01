Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strike in Jabalia

Gaza's civil defense agency said on Wednesday that an overnight Israeli airstrike targeting a house in Jabalia, in the territory's north, killed at least 15 people.



"Fifteen people were martyred, and more than 20 were injured in this massacre after midnight in a house where displaced people were living in the town of Jabalia," civil defense agency's spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP. The Israeli military, when contacted, said it was looking" into the reported strike.



AFP