Voter turnout in Lebanon’s 2025 municipal elections declined in most districts of North Lebanon and Akkar compared to 2016, according to figures released by the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities.



Below is a district-by-district comparison based on data collected as of 3 p.m.:



- Batroun:

2016: 36.50%

2025: 37.24%





- Bcharre:

2016: 28.60%

2025: 25.85%



- Koura:

2016: 34.30%

2025: 28.36%



- Zgharta:

2016: 27.50%

2025: 28.85%



- Tripoli:

2016: 14.30%

2025: 14.18%



- Minieh-Danniyeh:

2016: 40.10%

2025: 31.93%



- Akkar:

2016: 34.75%

2025: 31.31%