France criticizes Israeli security minister Ben-Gvir's visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-13 | 14:43
France criticizes Israeli security minister Ben-Gvir&#39;s visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound
France criticizes Israeli security minister Ben-Gvir's visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound

France condemned Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Tuesday, saying it was in violation of the historic status quo of the holy places in Jerusalem.

"This new provocation is unacceptable. France calls on the Israeli government to take all necessary measures to ensure respect for the historic status quo of the holy places in Jerusalem," the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

Ben-Gvir said on Tuesday Jews should be allowed to pray at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, known to Jews as Temple Mount, launching a fresh challenge to rules covering one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East.

Reuters
 
