Mexico offers to mediate in US-Venezuela crisis: President

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday offered to mediate to prevent any U.S. intervention in Venezuela.



Sheinbaum's proposal came shortly after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he was available to act as go-between in talks between Washington and Caracas.



"We are going to seek, with all the countries that wish to do so in Latin America or other continents... a peaceful solution so that there is no U.S. intervention," Sheinbaum told reporters.



AFP