News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mexico offers to mediate in US-Venezuela crisis: President
World News
18-12-2025 | 11:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mexico offers to mediate in US-Venezuela crisis: President
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday offered to mediate to prevent any U.S. intervention in Venezuela.
Sheinbaum's proposal came shortly after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he was available to act as go-between in talks between Washington and Caracas.
"We are going to seek, with all the countries that wish to do so in Latin America or other continents... a peaceful solution so that there is no U.S. intervention," Sheinbaum told reporters.
AFP
World News
offers
mediate
US-Venezuela
crisis:
President
Next
Trump vows economic boom, blames Biden in address to nation
Zelensky says Russia is preparing for a new 'year of war'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-07
US accuses Iran in plot to kill Israeli ambassador to Mexico
World News
2025-11-07
US accuses Iran in plot to kill Israeli ambassador to Mexico
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
Lebanon’s President offers condolences to Qatar’s PM over diplomats killed in car accident
0
Middle East News
2025-11-10
Iran says US claim on plot to kill Israeli ambassador in Mexico 'absurd'
Middle East News
2025-11-10
Iran says US claim on plot to kill Israeli ambassador in Mexico 'absurd'
0
World News
10:19
UN Security Council to meet Tuesday on Venezuela crisis: Diplomats
World News
10:19
UN Security Council to meet Tuesday on Venezuela crisis: Diplomats
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:33
UK names top diplomat as new envoy to US after Peter Mandelson
World News
13:33
UK names top diplomat as new envoy to US after Peter Mandelson
0
World News
13:29
Famed Kennedy arts center to be renamed 'Trump-Kennedy Center:' White House
World News
13:29
Famed Kennedy arts center to be renamed 'Trump-Kennedy Center:' White House
0
World News
11:20
ICC 'strongly rejects' fresh US sanctions against judges
World News
11:20
ICC 'strongly rejects' fresh US sanctions against judges
0
Middle East News
10:28
US imposes sanctions on Iran-linked ships
Middle East News
10:28
US imposes sanctions on Iran-linked ships
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:45
Lebanese army chief meets French counterpart to boost military cooperation
Lebanon News
09:45
Lebanese army chief meets French counterpart to boost military cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness
0
World News
2025-09-11
Trump says will posthumously award Charlie Kirk highest US civilian honor
World News
2025-09-11
Trump says will posthumously award Charlie Kirk highest US civilian honor
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12
Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12
Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:40
Israel strikes multiple areas across Lebanon; army says it hit alleged Hezbollah sites
Lebanon News
03:40
Israel strikes multiple areas across Lebanon; army says it hit alleged Hezbollah sites
2
Lebanon News
04:58
Lebanon parliament approves $250 million World Bank loan for southern infrastructure
Lebanon News
04:58
Lebanon parliament approves $250 million World Bank loan for southern infrastructure
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Four demands, clear limits: Lebanon sets the tone ahead of ceasefire monitoring talks
4
Lebanon News
04:00
Berri says Israeli strikes send message to Paris army support conference
Lebanon News
04:00
Berri says Israeli strikes send message to Paris army support conference
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Behind Paris talks: A new framework for supporting Lebanon’s military
6
Lebanon News
03:09
Israel launches three airstrikes on Hermel outskirts
Lebanon News
03:09
Israel launches three airstrikes on Hermel outskirts
7
Lebanon News
05:57
Israeli airstrike in Taybeh injures four civilians
Lebanon News
05:57
Israeli airstrike in Taybeh injures four civilians
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel monitors Lebanon, Syria closely ahead of potential escalation—the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More