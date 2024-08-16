UN calls Israeli settler attack in West Bank 'horrific'

2024-08-16 | 09:09
UN calls Israeli settler attack in West Bank &#39;horrific&#39;
UN calls Israeli settler attack in West Bank 'horrific'

The United Nations on Friday said the deadly Israeli settler attack on a village in the occupied West Bank was "horrific," adding that "by and large, we are seeing impunity" for such attacks.

"It was horrific. What is striking and important to remember is that yesterday's killing in Jit is not an isolated attack, and it is the direct consequence of Israel's policy of settlement in the West Bank," UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a press briefing.

