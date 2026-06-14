Kyiv hails UK interception of Russian shadow fleet vessel

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14-06-2026 | 05:31
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Kyiv hails UK interception of Russian shadow fleet vessel
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Kyiv hails UK interception of Russian shadow fleet vessel

Ukraine's foreign minister on Sunday hailed the UK's interception of a ship belonging to Russia's shadow fleet used to bypass Western sanctions on Moscow's fossil fuel revenues.

"Russia's shadow fleet is a tool of war. Every such vessel stopped means less money for Russia's war machine," Andriy Sybiga posted on social media.

"Cutting off these revenues helps reduce Russia's ability to finance missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian cities."

AFP

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