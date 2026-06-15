Iran executed 18 protesters in 2026: UN

At least 40 people have been executed in Iran on "national security grounds" since the start of the year, including 18 protesters, the United Nations said Monday.



"The authorities have intensified their brutal crackdown, arresting thousands and imposing even more severe restrictions on civic space. They have executed at least 40 people on national security grounds so far this year, including 18 protesters," said UN rights chief Volker Turk.



AFP