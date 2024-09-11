Israel says soldier was killed in West Bank truck-ramming attack

Israel's military said a soldier was killed Wednesday when the driver of "a Palestinian truck" rammed into "forces conducting operational activity" in the occupied West Bank.



The suspected assailant was "neutralized" by Israeli forces "and an armed civilian" at the scene of the attack near the city of Ramallah, an army statement said, later identifying the dead soldier as 24-year-old Staff Sergeant Geri Gideon Hanghal.



AFP