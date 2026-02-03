News
PM Salam at World Government Summit in Dubai: Government would not allow Lebanon to be drawn into a new confrontation
Lebanon News
03-02-2026 | 04:21
3
min
PM Salam at World Government Summit in Dubai: Government would not allow Lebanon to be drawn into a new confrontation
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Tuesday that his government remains committed to pursuing reforms and restoring full state sovereignty, stressing that both are essential to saving Lebanon, as he spoke at the World Government Summit in Dubai.
Salam said sovereignty and reform are inseparable, describing them as two fundamental pillars for the country's recovery. He defined sovereignty as the restoration of the state's authority over decisions on war and peace, the extension of state control over all Lebanese territory, and the exclusivity of weapons in the state's hands. Reform, he added, includes both financial and administrative restructuring.
The prime minister said that advancing reforms would help restore international confidence in Lebanon and its economy, at a time when the country is seeking foreign support and investment after years of economic collapse.
Salam pointed to what he described as a significant development in asserting state authority, saying that for the first time since 1969, the Lebanese state, through the army, is exercising full operational control over the south of the country. He said the government would not allow Lebanon to be drawn into a new and risky confrontation.
He added that renewing and activating Lebanon's public administration has helped create a sense of security among Arab countries and the Lebanese diaspora, which he said is a key factor in encouraging investment and engagement with Lebanon.
Addressing domestic politics, Salam acknowledged differences in working style between himself and President Joseph Aoun, but stressed that they are moving in the same direction toward the same goal of restoring the authority of the state alongside the Parliament Speaker.
Salam also emphasized that Lebanon is seeking support from brotherly and friendly countries, not as a substitute for the role of the Lebanese state. He called on Arab countries to participate in a planned conference in Paris to support the Lebanese armed forces, saying such backing is urgently needed as part of efforts to stabilize the country and reinforce state institutions.
Lebanon News
PM
Nawaf Salam
World Government Summit
Dubai
Lebanon
Confrontation
