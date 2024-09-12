EU top diplomat 'outraged' by killing of UN staff in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-12 | 07:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU top diplomat &#39;outraged&#39; by killing of UN staff in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU top diplomat 'outraged' by killing of UN staff in Gaza

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday said he was "outraged" by the killing of six staffers from the UN Palestinian refugee agency in Israeli air strikes on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza.

"The disregard of the basic principles of IHL (international humanitarian law), especially the protection of civilians, cannot and should not be accepted by the international community," Borrell wrote on X.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

European Union

Diplomat

Gaza

United Nations

Staff

Death

LBCI Next
Germany says deaths of UN staff in Gaza 'totally unacceptable'
WHO evacuates nearly 100 patients from Gaza in biggest operation yet
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

Germany says deaths of UN staff in Gaza 'totally unacceptable'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:29

Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 41,118

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:51

UNRWA says six agency staff killed in two airstrikes in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-11

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,084

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48

Spain to host meeting of European and Muslim countries on Palestinian statehood

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43

UN report: Gaza economy shrinks to less than a sixth of its pre-war size

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:15

Israel must protect aid workers in Gaza: Blinken says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

Germany says deaths of UN staff in Gaza 'totally unacceptable'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:00

WHO says 'confident' target for Gaza polio vaccination campaign met

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-10

Syrian-Lebanese trade: Syria reduces transit fees for Lebanese trucks

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-26

Iranian FM to Italian counterpart: We are not seeking to escalate tensions in the region

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Arab League reaffirms solidarity with Lebanon amid Israeli aggression: Foreign Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over many regions in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Speaker Berri to EU chief Borrell: Lebanon does not seek war, but has the right to defend itself

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Judge Bilal Halawi hears testimony from lawyer Michel Tueni as Bar Association decides on immunity

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Arab League reaffirms solidarity with Lebanon amid Israeli aggression: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Lebanese Army Commander meets with EU High Representative Josep Borrell

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-11

Man detained over illegal lion cub possession

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

PM Mikati engages in a series of meetings, receives EU chief

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More