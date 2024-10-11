Gaza civil defense agency reports 30 killed in Israeli strikes in Jabalia on Friday

Gaza's civil defense agency, on Friday, said at least 30 people had been killed by Israeli strikes throughout the day in northern Gaza's Jabalia town and refugee camp amid intense combat operations by the Israeli army in the area.



The agency's spokesman, Mahmoud Bassal, said that a strike that occurred before 9:40 p.m. local time (1840 GMT) had left "12 dead, including women and children" in the town.



Before that incident, Ahmad Kahlout -- director of the agency in northern Gaza -- said 18 people had been killed by several strikes, including hits on "eight schools" in the camp that were serving as shelters for displaced people.



AFP