Doha meetings on hostage deal and ceasefire in Gaza begin, Axios reports

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-27 | 15:23
High views
0min
Axios reported on Sunday that discussions have commenced in Doha regarding a potential deal for hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.
