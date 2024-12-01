Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01 | 06:52
Gaza&#39;s health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429
0min
Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429

The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 44,429 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war.

The toll includes 47 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 105,250 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

AFP
 
