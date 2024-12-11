News
UN appeals for over $4 bn for aid in Gaza, West Bank in 2025
2024-12-11
The U.N. on Wednesday appealed for over $4 billion to provide desperately needed aid in war-ravaged Gaza and the West Bank next year, saying that the actual amount needed was far higher.
The aim will be to provide assistance to "the entire population of Gaza, estimated at 2.1 million people, and 900,000 people in the West Bank," the United Nations humanitarian agency said in its appeal.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Gaza
West Bank
Aid
Next
Israeli airstrike on central Gaza kills at least seven
White House's Finer sees more energy towards Gaza ceasefire deal
Previous
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israel's Avichay Adraee claims to tour South Lebanon, hints that further details would follow
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israel's Avichay Adraee claims to tour South Lebanon, hints that further details would follow
0
Lebanon News
12:04
Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill four in the country's south
Lebanon News
12:04
Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill four in the country's south
0
World News
05:59
Russia urges its citizens to avoid traveling to the U.S. and major Western countries
World News
05:59
Russia urges its citizens to avoid traveling to the U.S. and major Western countries
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:21
Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach
Lebanon News
14:21
Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach
2
Middle East News
15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
Middle East News
15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
3
Lebanon News
13:59
Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9
Lebanon News
13:59
Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9
4
Lebanon News
13:41
Drones reported flying at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:41
Drones reported flying at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
03:23
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal
Lebanon News
03:23
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal
6
Middle East News
07:43
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
Middle East News
07:43
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
7
Lebanon News
05:20
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024
Lebanon News
05:20
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024
8
World News
00:42
Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News
World News
00:42
Russia transported Assad in 'most secured way,' Russian Deputy FM tells NBC News
