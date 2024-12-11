UN appeals for over $4 bn for aid in Gaza, West Bank in 2025

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-11 | 10:19
High views

0min


The U.N. on Wednesday appealed for over $4 billion to provide desperately needed aid in war-ravaged Gaza and the West Bank next year, saying that the actual amount needed was far higher.

The aim will be to provide assistance to "the entire population of Gaza, estimated at 2.1 million people, and 900,000 people in the West Bank," the United Nations humanitarian agency said in its appeal.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Gaza

West Bank

Aid

