Qatar says 'confident' in deal for ceasefire in Gaza

Qatar is confident that the deal it helped mediate for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas addressed all the major issues at stake in the war, the foreign ministry spokesman said Tuesday.



"We are confident in the deal when it comes to the language of the deal, when it comes to the fact that we hashed out all the major issues on the table," Majed al-Ansari told a regular press conference cautioning: "Any breach from either side or a political decision... could obviously lead the deal to collapse."





AFP