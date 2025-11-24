News
Israeli military to sack several generals over October 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-11-2025 | 03:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli military to sack several generals over October 7 attack
Israel's military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir announced the dismissal of several senior officers over their failure to prevent the October 2023 attacks by Hamas.
Following an investigation, Zamir said late Sunday he had fired and also reprimanded several senior commanders over the military's failure "to protect the civilians of the State of Israel."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
military
several
generals
October
attack
Israeli military says it killed Hamas commander in Gaza
Previous
