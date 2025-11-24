Israeli military to sack several generals over October 7 attack

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-11-2025 | 03:40
High views
Israeli military to sack several generals over October 7 attack
Israeli military to sack several generals over October 7 attack

Israel's military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir announced the dismissal of several senior officers over their failure to prevent the October 2023 attacks by Hamas.

Following an investigation, Zamir said late Sunday he had fired and also reprimanded several senior commanders over the military's failure "to protect the civilians of the State of Israel."

Download now the LBCI mobile app
Learn More