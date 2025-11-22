News
Gaza civil defense says 21 killed in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-11-2025 | 10:49
Gaza civil defense says 21 killed in Israeli strikes
Gaza's civil defense agency said 21 people were killed and dozens more wounded in multiple Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian territory on Saturday.
Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency which operates under Hamas authority, told AFP there were "21 martyrs this evening in five separate Israeli airstrikes, in a clear violation of the ceasefire in Gaza".
AFP has sought comment from the Israeli military on the strikes.
AFP
