Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan 28°
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon 28°
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Poland says UN Security Council to convene over drone raid
World News
11-09-2025 | 04:00
Poland says UN Security Council to convene over drone raid
The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting following what Poland said was a Russian drone raid on its territory, the Polish foreign ministry said on Thursday.
"Following Poland's request, a U.N. Security Council emergency meeting will be convened regarding the violation of Polish airspace by Russia," it said in a post on X.
AFP
World News
Poland
UN
Security Council
Drone
Raid
