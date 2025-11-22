Gaza civil defense says seven killed in Israeli strikes

Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-11-2025 | 09:37
Gaza civil defense says seven killed in Israeli strikes

Gaza's civil defense agency said seven people were killed in three Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian territory on Saturday.

A spokesman for the agency, which operates under Hamas authority, said three people were killed in a strike on a car in the Gaza City area, three were killed in another on a house in Deir al-Balah, and one was killed in a third strike in the Nuseirat area.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that came into effect on October 10 after more than two years of war, but strikes have continued to take place, with both sides accusing the other of violating the truce.

AFP
